Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stock Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Novavax were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Novavax by 290.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Novavax to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Novavax Price Performance

NVAX stock opened at $5.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 3.15. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.80.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $88.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.44) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Novavax Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

