Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases Shares of 4,114 CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,798,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,741,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,269 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,904,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 207.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,115,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,350,000 after purchasing an additional 753,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 760.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 700,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,664,000 after buying an additional 618,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMS. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.36.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $467,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,815.68. This represents a 23.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Wright sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,093.60. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $789,532. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CMS stock opened at $71.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.49. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $0.5425 dividend. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.36%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

