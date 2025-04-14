Martingale Asset Management L P Takes Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Calavo Growers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $23.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.29. The stock has a market cap of $427.55 million, a PE ratio of -399.50 and a beta of 0.41. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $30.58.

Calavo Growers Dividend Announcement

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $169.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.99 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.15%.

Insider Transactions at Calavo Growers

In other news, CFO James E. Snyder bought 3,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.33 per share, for a total transaction of $74,959.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at $120,312.81. The trade was a 165.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Browne purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $115,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $147,968. The trade was a 357.14 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 14,213 shares of company stock worth $332,699 over the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVGW shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.