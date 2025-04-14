Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 95.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28,489 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,131,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,956,087,000 after purchasing an additional 105,504 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $818,315,000 after buying an additional 77,981 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,012,000 after acquiring an additional 902,226 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,438,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,380,000 after acquiring an additional 59,426 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $406,018,000 after acquiring an additional 226,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on IQVIA from $263.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.50.

NYSE:IQV opened at $145.40 on Monday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.97 and a 1-year high of $252.88. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.38.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

