Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MAS. Barclays dropped their price target on Masco from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Masco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Masco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.37.

NYSE:MAS traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.53. The stock had a trading volume of 55,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,728. Masco has a one year low of $57.27 and a one year high of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 838.32% and a net margin of 10.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Masco will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,658,768.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,988.12. This trade represents a 26.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $225,317.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,678.06. This represents a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

