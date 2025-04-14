McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.49 Per Share

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.485 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This is a 2.1% increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

McGrath RentCorp has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 33 years. McGrath RentCorp has a payout ratio of 29.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to earn $6.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Shares of MGRC opened at $104.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $95.50 and a fifty-two week high of $129.93.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $243.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

In other news, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total transaction of $124,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,175. The trade was a 11.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

