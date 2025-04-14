Medical Stocks To Follow Today – April 11th

UnitedHealth Group, Walmart, Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie, Merck & Co., Inc., Intuitive Surgical, and Charles River Laboratories International are the seven Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks refer to publicly traded companies that operate within the healthcare sector, including pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology firms, medical device companies, and healthcare service providers. Their performance is influenced by factors unique to the healthcare industry, such as regulatory approvals, technological innovations, research and development outcomes, and broader trends in public health and demographics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $6.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $600.63. 2,638,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,344,122. The business’s fifty day moving average is $511.79 and its 200-day moving average is $541.87. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.64. 11,279,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,556,389. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a 1 year low of $58.56 and a 1 year high of $105.30.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $8.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $729.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,107. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.11, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $838.96 and a 200-day moving average of $824.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

ABBV stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $175.36. 3,857,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,920,859. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.60. The company has a market cap of $310.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. AbbVie has a one year low of $153.58 and a one year high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

MRK stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.13. 8,100,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,460,511. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $199.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.40.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $490.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,802. The stock has a market cap of $174.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.54, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $534.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.30. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $364.17 and a 12-month high of $616.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

NYSE:CRL traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,614,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,058. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 634.79, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.65. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $92.05 and a 52 week high of $254.15.

