Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives $85.31 Average Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2025

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUSGet Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.31.

MRUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Merus in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MRUS

Institutional Trading of Merus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Merus by 2,153.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Merus during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Merus by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merus Stock Up 8.7 %

MRUS opened at $41.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.02. Merus has a 12 month low of $33.19 and a 12 month high of $61.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.23.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.48. Merus had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 680.61%. The company had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merus will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Merus

(Get Free Report

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.