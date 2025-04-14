Miller Investment Management LP Sells 1,652 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Miller Investment Management LP decreased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,726 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. D.R. Horton makes up about 1.3% of Miller Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $12,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $593,363,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,574,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,774,000 after buying an additional 1,490,648 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $98,720,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 676.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 756,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,779,000 after buying an additional 659,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,358,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,014,000 after acquiring an additional 555,122 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $119.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.14. The stock has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.44 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.