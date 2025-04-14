Miller Investment Management LP Sells 64 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Miller Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Amundi increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,894.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,443,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Trust boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 30,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

IWM stock opened at $184.36 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $244.98. The company has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.90 and a 200-day moving average of $219.97.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

