MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY) Short Interest Up 56,042.9% in March

MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,358,000 shares, a growth of 56,042.9% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 855,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

MISUMI Group Stock Performance

Shares of MSSMY stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,274. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.05. MISUMI Group has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $9.94.

About MISUMI Group

MISUMI Group Inc engages in the factory automation and die components businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: FA Business, Die Components Business, and VONA Business. It offers mechanical components, including shafts, timing pulleys, linear bushings, and flat belt conveyors; and locator devices and measurement equipment, such as automatic stage units, actuators, optical measurement devices, and optical waveguide alignment products.

