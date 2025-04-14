Mizuho Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Price

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Shopify from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Shopify from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.74.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE SHOP traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.65. 4,229,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,151,034. The company has a market capitalization of $109.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.62. Shopify has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $129.38.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 22.74%. Research analysts predict that Shopify will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,323,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $481,000. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

