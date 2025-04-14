Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $162.30, but opened at $152.20. Moog shares last traded at $163.24, with a volume of 680 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.72.
Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.44%.
Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.
