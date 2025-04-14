Morgan Stanley Cuts StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target to $51.00

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on StepStone Group from $69.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on StepStone Group from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.21.

NASDAQ STEP traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,788. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.43. StepStone Group has a 1 year low of $34.64 and a 1 year high of $70.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $614,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,757,300. This represents a 8.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony Keathley sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $33,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,318. This represents a 27.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STEP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

