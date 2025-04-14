Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Stock Price

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $131.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $177.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

APO traded down $1.81 on Monday, reaching $124.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,278,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767,603. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $189.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.65. The company has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $71,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,877,766. This trade represents a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust acquired 607,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.39 per share, for a total transaction of $67,694,487.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 621,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,257,178.06. This trade represents a 4,331.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.8% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth approximately $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.