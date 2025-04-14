Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120,697 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $30,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coign Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $659,000. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,145,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 523,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 13,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $1,783,811.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,891,872.80. The trade was a 6.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 17,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total transaction of $2,380,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,440 shares in the company, valued at $11,076,654.40. This trade represents a 17.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $129.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.87.

Read Our Latest Report on MS

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.4 %

MS stock opened at $108.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $174.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.42. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $85.49 and a 52 week high of $142.03.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.925 dividend. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 46.60%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.