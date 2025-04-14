Mothercare (LON:MTC) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03), with a volume of 54000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.60 ($0.03).

Mothercare Trading Down 3.8 %

The stock has a market cap of £14.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.60.

About Mothercare

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates through Mothercare stores, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.

