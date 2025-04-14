MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $15.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on MRC Global from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MRC Global from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th.

NYSE MRC traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,737. The firm has a market cap of $873.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.67. MRC Global has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $15.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. MRC Global had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MRC Global will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, January 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in MRC Global by 1,576.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,224 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 266,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 45,497 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 501,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,025 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in MRC Global by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 28,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

