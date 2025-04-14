MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$53.71.
Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTY Food Group
MTY Food Group Stock Performance
MTY Food Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.97%.
MTY Food Group Company Profile
MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MTY Food Group
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.