MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$53.71.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

MTY Food Group Increases Dividend

TSE MTY traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$39.18. The stock had a trading volume of 76,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,376. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of C$36.79 and a 52-week high of C$53.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$43.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of C$913.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

See Also

