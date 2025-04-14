Murano Global Investments Plc (NASDAQ:MRNOW) Short Interest Down 99.2% in March

Murano Global Investments Plc (NASDAQ:MRNOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the March 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Murano Global Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNOW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.19. 915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,281. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22. Murano Global Investments has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.42.

Get Murano Global Investments alerts:

Murano Global Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Murano Global Investments Plc, a real estate company, owns, develops, and invests in hotel, resort, and commercial properties in Mexico. Its portfolio includes the Hotel Andaz (operated by Hyatt) and Hotel Mondrian (operated by Accor) in Mexico City, as well as luxury projects in Cancun, which includes the Grand Island I hotel project under the Hyatt’s Vivid and Dreams brands, and a project in Baja.

Receive News & Ratings for Murano Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murano Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.