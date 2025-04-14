Murano Global Investments Plc (NASDAQ:MRNOW) Short Interest Down 99.2% in March

Murano Global Investments Plc (NASDAQ:MRNOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the March 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Murano Global Investments Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MRNOW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.19. 915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,281. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.22. Murano Global Investments has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.42.
Murano Global Investments Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Murano Global Investments
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for Murano Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murano Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.