National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of National Bank from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $33.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. National Bank has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $51.76.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 19.82%. On average, analysts predict that National Bank will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its position in National Bank by 503.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 815.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in National Bank by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in National Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

