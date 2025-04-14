NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.80 and last traded at $21.80, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.05.

NEC Stock Down 79.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.21.

NEC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NEC Corporation provides information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Public Solutions Business, Public Infrastructure Business, Enterprise Business, Network Services Business, and Global Business. It provides systems integration services, including systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.