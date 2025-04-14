Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Short Interest Update

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a decrease of 85.8% from the March 15th total of 311,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 426,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nissan Motor Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NSANY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.42. Nissan Motor has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $7.76.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nissan Motor will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

