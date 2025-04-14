NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.20 and last traded at $28.15, with a volume of 23119 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.47.
NN Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.08.
NN Group Company Profile
NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and SME life insurance products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.
