Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Short Interest Update

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 570.6% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Novozymes A/S Stock Performance

NVZMY traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.02. The stock had a trading volume of 37,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.91. Novozymes A/S has a 52 week low of $52.96 and a 52 week high of $72.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.54.

Novozymes A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a $0.3758 dividend. This is a positive change from Novozymes A/S’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.47%.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

