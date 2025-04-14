Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Nucor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock opened at $111.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $97.59 and a 52-week high of $197.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.45.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 26.16%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. UBS Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Argus set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $164.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.11.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

