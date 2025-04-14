nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target Lowered to $59.00 at Citigroup

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Citigroup from $85.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NVT. CL King upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on nVent Electric from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of NVT stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.04. 1,956,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,625. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $86.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.25.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 467.3% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

