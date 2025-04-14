Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 79.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 456,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,831 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $20,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Omnicell by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Omnicell by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on OMCL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Omnicell from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Omnicell from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Omnicell from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Omnicell Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OMCL opened at $31.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.67. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $55.75.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). Omnicell had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

