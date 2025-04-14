ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. Scotiabank lowered their price target on ONEOK from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. US Capital Advisors upgraded ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

ONEOK Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:OKE opened at $82.44 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.48 and a 12-month high of $118.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.66. The firm has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.20.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.69%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

