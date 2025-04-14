Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $8.19 EPS

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($9.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($8.19), Zacks reports. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 171.34% and a negative net margin of 237.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.32) earnings per share. Ontrak updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Ontrak Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of OTRK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 34,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,990. The company has a market cap of $7.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73. Ontrak has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Get Ontrak alerts:

About Ontrak

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.