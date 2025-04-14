Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $8.19 EPS

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($9.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($8.19), Zacks reports. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 171.34% and a negative net margin of 237.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.32) earnings per share. Ontrak updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.
Ontrak Stock Up 5.8 %
Shares of OTRK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 34,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,990. The company has a market cap of $7.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73. Ontrak has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
About Ontrak
