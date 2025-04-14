Optimize Financial Inc Invests $148,000 in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,869 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter worth about $1,134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,024,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,298,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in eXp World by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 655,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 51,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Stock Down 0.3 %

eXp World stock opened at $9.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -65.28 and a beta of 2.44. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.77.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -142.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $196,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,783,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,877,320. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 290,000 shares of company stock worth $3,032,650 over the last three months. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eXp World Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

