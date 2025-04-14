Optimize Financial Inc Invests $202,000 in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)

Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 30,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Stagwell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Stagwell by 370.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 13,252 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stagwell in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Stagwell by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stagwell during the third quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STGW. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Stagwell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stagwell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

Stagwell Price Performance

STGW opened at $5.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.62. Stagwell Inc. has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $8.18.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

