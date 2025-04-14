Optimize Financial Inc Makes New Investment in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 68.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LivaNova by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,344,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,676,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $33.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.28. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $32.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.86 and a beta of 0.90.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of LivaNova from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wolfe Research lowered LivaNova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on LivaNova from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.17.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

