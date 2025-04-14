Optimize Financial Inc Takes Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 229.4% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 70,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 48,972 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 113,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,525,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,274,000 after acquiring an additional 30,557 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $4,194,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Price Performance

OGN stock opened at $11.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 431.62% and a net margin of 13.49%. On average, analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OGN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Cowen raised shares of Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Organon & Co.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.