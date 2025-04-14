OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $24.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. OrthoPediatrics traded as low as $20.72 and last traded at $20.98, with a volume of 10700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KIDS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on OrthoPediatrics in a report on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OrthoPediatrics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

In related news, CEO David R. Bailey sold 6,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $164,573.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,934,193.30. This represents a 2.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gregory A. Odle sold 5,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $133,224.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,869.68. The trade was a 3.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,732 shares of company stock valued at $589,978 over the last quarter. 31.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 193,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 1.17.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 15.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $52.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

