OS Therapies Inc (NYSE:OSTX) Major Shareholder Sells $67,516.20 in Stock

OS Therapies Inc (NYSE:OSTXGet Free Report) major shareholder Shalom Auerbach sold 50,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $67,516.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,756,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,868.65. This represents a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shalom Auerbach also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, February 14th, Shalom Auerbach sold 100,000 shares of OS Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $284,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, January 15th, Shalom Auerbach sold 16,720 shares of OS Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $112,692.80.

OS Therapies Stock Up 11.6 %

Shares of OSTX opened at $1.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58. OS Therapies Inc has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OS Therapies stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OS Therapies Inc (NYSE:OSTXFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OSTX shares. Maxim Group increased their price target on OS Therapies from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of OS Therapies in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on OS Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OS Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

OS Therapies Company Profile

OS Therapies Incorporated, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of treatments for osteosarcoma and other solid tumors in the United States. Its pipeline includes OST-HER2, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy for osteosarcoma patients; and OST-tunable drug conjugate (OST-tADC), an antibody-drug conjugate technology, with a plug-and-play platform that features tunable pH sensitive silicone linkers.

