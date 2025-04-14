OS Therapies Inc (NYSE:OSTX) Major Shareholder Sells $67,516.20 in Stock

OS Therapies Inc (NYSE:OSTX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Shalom Auerbach sold 50,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $67,516.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,756,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,868.65. This represents a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shalom Auerbach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, Shalom Auerbach sold 100,000 shares of OS Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $284,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Shalom Auerbach sold 16,720 shares of OS Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $112,692.80.

Shares of OSTX opened at $1.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58. OS Therapies Inc has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OS Therapies stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OS Therapies Inc ( NYSE:OSTX Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OSTX shares. Maxim Group increased their price target on OS Therapies from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of OS Therapies in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on OS Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OS Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

OS Therapies Company Profile

OS Therapies Incorporated, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of treatments for osteosarcoma and other solid tumors in the United States. Its pipeline includes OST-HER2, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy for osteosarcoma patients; and OST-tunable drug conjugate (OST-tADC), an antibody-drug conjugate technology, with a plug-and-play platform that features tunable pH sensitive silicone linkers.

