Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,097 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,141,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,035,000 after buying an additional 176,400 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,552,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,629,000 after acquiring an additional 15,622 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,030,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,031,000 after acquiring an additional 384,141 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,383,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,535,000 after acquiring an additional 159,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,479,000 after purchasing an additional 40,260 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.38.

Oshkosh Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $85.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $76.82 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

About Oshkosh

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.