Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $118.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.08.

Shares of OSK stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.70. 89,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,004. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $76.82 and a 1-year high of $125.00.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 91.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

