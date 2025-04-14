Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST) Short Interest Update

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the March 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 650,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Ostin Technology Group Stock Performance

Ostin Technology Group stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.80. 114,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,234. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ostin Technology Group has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $5.78.

Ostin Technology Group Company Profile

Ostin Technology Group Co, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. It offers display modules to markets, such as consumer electronics, including AIOs, monitors, laptop computers, and tablets; automotive displays, including dashboard, and navigation and multimedia systems; and commercial LCD displays, which are used to display multimedia graphics, such as company advertisements, promotions, scoreboards, and traffic signs in education, medical treatment, business, outdoor, and cultural construction industries.

