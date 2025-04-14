Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST) Short Interest Update

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the March 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 650,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Ostin Technology Group Stock Performance
Ostin Technology Group stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.80. 114,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,234. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ostin Technology Group has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $5.78.
Ostin Technology Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ostin Technology Group
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for Ostin Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ostin Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.