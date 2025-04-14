Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OXLC opened at $4.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.84. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $5.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.07.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39).

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

