Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Trading 6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) traded up 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 128.40 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 122.86 ($1.62). 76,032,922 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 620% from the average session volume of 10,559,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.90 ($1.53).
Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 282 ($3.72) to GBX 250 ($3.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.
Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX (16) (($0.21)) EPS for the quarter. Oxford Nanopore Technologies had a negative net margin of 94.82% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%.
In other Oxford Nanopore Technologies news, insider John O’Higgins bought 77,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £74,690 ($98,483.65). Also, insider Kate Priestman bought 17,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £19,853.12 ($26,177.64). Over the last three months, insiders bought 94,964 shares of company stock worth $9,484,318. Corporate insiders own 32.62% of the company’s stock.
Our goal is to bring the widest benefits to society through enabling the analysis of anything, by anyone, anywhere.
