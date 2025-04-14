Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th.

Oxford Square Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Oxford Square Capital Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of OXSQ opened at $2.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70. Oxford Square Capital has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $175.87 million, a PE ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.