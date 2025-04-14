Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Up 8.5% – Here’s Why

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.33 and last traded at $96.06. Approximately 53,054,759 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 71,434,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, April 4th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.19.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.27. The company has a market capitalization of $216.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 486.45, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74.

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $587,004.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,993,370.71. This trade represents a 3.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 11,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,212,423.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,129 shares in the company, valued at $9,059,661.20. This trade represents a 11.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,989,975 shares of company stock worth $253,328,090 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.