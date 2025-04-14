Peninsula Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,007 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,025.3% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFV opened at $56.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.61. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $51.05 and a 12 month high of $60.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

