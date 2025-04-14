Peninsula Wealth LLC Purchases 1,133 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,360,191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,306 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 504.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,682,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,022 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $240,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $88.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.27. The stock has a market cap of $207.68 billion, a PE ratio of 466.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $125.41.

PLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 4th. William Blair set a $84.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Daiwa America raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.19.

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $587,004.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,617 shares in the company, valued at $15,993,370.71. This trade represents a 3.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total value of $1,610,800.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 512,006 shares in the company, valued at $59,372,215.76. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,989,975 shares of company stock worth $253,328,090. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

