Peninsula Wealth LLC Sells 4,860 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Peninsula Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 0.4% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,931,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,726,000 after buying an additional 121,689 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,790,000 after buying an additional 29,809 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,221.2% during the fourth quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 82,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,527,000 after buying an additional 78,565 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB stock opened at $91.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.01 and a 200 day moving average of $92.84. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $89.16 and a 1 year high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3309 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.