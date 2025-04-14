Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Short Interest Update

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 92.8% from the March 15th total of 172,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Petro Matad Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRTDF remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. Petro Matad has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.06.

About Petro Matad

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 218 square kilometers in Mongolia.

