Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 17.70 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.24), with a volume of 816287 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.60 ($0.26).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from Pharos Energy’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 3.67%. Pharos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.64%.
In other news, insider Sue Rivett sold 199,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31), for a total value of £47,810.88 ($62,555.12). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,917 shares of company stock valued at $293,604. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Pharos Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with a focus on sustainable growth and returns to stakeholders.
Pharos is listed on the London Stock Exchange, we have production, development and exploration interests in Egypt, Israel and Vietnam.
