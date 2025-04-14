Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 17.70 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.24), with a volume of 816287 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.60 ($0.26).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 22.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 23.18. The company has a market cap of £89.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from Pharos Energy’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 3.67%. Pharos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.64%.

In other news, insider Sue Rivett sold 199,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31), for a total value of £47,810.88 ($62,555.12). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,917 shares of company stock valued at $293,604. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pharos Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with a focus on sustainable growth and returns to stakeholders.

Pharos is listed on the London Stock Exchange, we have production, development and exploration interests in Egypt, Israel and Vietnam.

