Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.49% from the company’s previous close.

PHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Phreesia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of NYSE PHR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.03. The company had a trading volume of 202,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,173. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.27.

In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 3,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $105,781.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 741,197 shares in the company, valued at $22,280,381.82. This represents a 0.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 3,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $94,064.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 221,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,288,451.30. The trade was a 1.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,963 shares of company stock worth $4,920,321. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,823,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,349,000 after buying an additional 61,048 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its holdings in Phreesia by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,873,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,307,000 after buying an additional 626,579 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,509,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,982,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 7.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,256,000 after acquiring an additional 88,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,271,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,999,000 after acquiring an additional 727,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

