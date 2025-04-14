Portolan Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Portolan Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) by 78.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 455,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,638,953 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1,010.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 63,782 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 216,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 15,541 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 98.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 66,653 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 11.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock opened at $12.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $799.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $12.51.

Avid Bioservices, Inc operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries in the United States. It provides process development and current good manufacturing practice clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, regulatory submission and support, upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, cell line development, testing, and characterization services.

